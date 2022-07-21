×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Panyaza Lesufi outlines online application process for grade 1 and 8 for 2023 academic year

21 July 2022 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Thursday outlining the plan for the 2023 academic year online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils.

The online application process is often faced with technical challenges that see a number of parents and guardians unable to apply as a result of glitches.

The first phase is for grade 7 pupils now in public primary schools applying for grade 8 and the second phase for grade 1 as well as grade 8 pupils not in grade 7 in public schools.

