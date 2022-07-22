×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

165,000 school applications captured in spite of early glitches, says Gauteng education

22 July 2022 - 14:16
MEC Panyaza Lesufi launches the 2023 online admissions system at Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi launches the 2023 online admissions system at Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg.
Image: Gauteng department of education

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) had electronically captured more than 165,000 grade 1 and 8 admission applications for next year by noon on Friday.

This in spite of the 2023 online system experiencing a glitch with Google when applications opened in the morning. 

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the online admission system was temporarily restricted by Google Maps due to reaching a maximum of 6,000 requests a minute.

It resulted in parents not being able to view and select schools when applying.

“This challenge was effectively resolved within 30 minutes after the system opened at 8am, and parents were able to proceed with their applications.”

The online admissions application period will continue until August 19.

Online system will handle pupil applications in one smooth move: Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says this year's online applications for grades 1 and 8 will follow a single process, allowing all applicants to ...
News
23 hours ago

“Parents and guardians are urged to either upload certified copies of the required documents onto our system or submit them at the schools they applied to within seven school days,” said Mabona.

The department also encouraged parents to visit district offices and decentralised walk-in centres to receive assistance with applications.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We sincerely apologise to parents and guardians for the inconvenience they encountered when our system opened for applications. We thank our technicians for swiftly resolving the matter, which has led us to process a huge amount of successful applications on the first day.” 

For further assistance, applicants can call the GDE’s contact centre on 0800-000-789 or send a message via WhatsApp on 060-891-0361.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

RECORDED | Panyaza Lesufi outlines online application process for grade 1 and 8 for 2023 academic year

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Thursday outlining the plan for the 2023 academic year online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils.
News
1 day ago

Driving licence renewal backlog is ‘cleared’, claims RTMC

After thousands of drivers have reportedly been fined for driving with expired licence cards though no fault of their own, the backlog in printing ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school

A child believed to be five-years-old was found hanging from a tree in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal, at the beginning of the month.
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Online system will handle pupil applications in one smooth move: Lesufi South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Panyaza Lesufi outlines online application process for grade 1 and 8 ... South Africa
  3. Education bill promotes meaningful access to schooling, says Lesufi as he tells ... Politics

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim South Africa
  3. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions for content creator who captured viral video of Klerksdorp man ... South Africa
  5. Mpofu pulls another legal fast one in Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry News

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines