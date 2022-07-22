×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

30-year sentences for four Gauteng CIT robbers

22 July 2022 - 08:16
Four suspects were given 30-year sentences on Thursday for a cash-in-transit robbery in 2020.
Four suspects were given 30-year sentences on Thursday for a cash-in-transit robbery in 2020.
Image: Masi Losi

Four men were sentenced to effective 30-year sentences on Thursday for a cash-in-transit robbery in 2020.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), an SBV armoured vehicle was traveling on the N4 to Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, on January 7 2020 when a vehicle with a group of armed men rammed onto the cash van, pushing it off the road.

The gunmen forced the security guards out of the vehicle and robbed them of their service firearms.

They placed explosives onto the vehicle and detonated them, then removed the cash and fled from the scene. 

A case was opened at the Bronkhorstspruit police station which prompted an investigation by the Germiston-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.

The investigation led to the arrest of Henrico Fourie, 39, Josiah Lucas Maseko, 48, Morris Fanie Mbuyani, 30, and Lazarus Ntlatleng, 28.

According to police, the accused were taken to court to faces charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, contravention of the Explosives Act, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.

They were found guilty on all the charges.

The North Gauteng High Court sentenced the accused to 25 years for robbery, 10 years for contravention of the Explosives Act, five years for conspiracy to commit crime, 15 years for illegal possession of firearms and five years for illegal possession of ammunition. 

The sentence for explosives, firearms and ammunition will run concurrently.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Two SA men arrested in botched Botswana CIT heist are from Thembisa

Botswana police have confirmed that Sipho Mathangana and Jabu Shabangu, both aged 26, who were arrested after a botched cash-in-transit heist, are ...
News
16 hours ago

Police launch manhunt after CIT heist

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects following a cash-in-transit heist on the R550 in Heidelberg on Monday.
News
2 days ago

R1m reward offered for information on cash-in-transit guard killers

G4S Cash Solutions is offering a reward of up to R1m for credible, useful information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of criminals ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim South Africa
  3. Mixed emotions for content creator who captured viral video of Klerksdorp man ... South Africa
  4. Mpofu pulls another legal fast one in Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry News
  5. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial
How Cape Town is going Eskom-free