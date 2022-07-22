The high court in Pretoria is on Friday scheduled to resume hearing the R1.8bn Bosasa and department of correctional services (DCS) fraud and corruption matter.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and CFO Andries van Tonder are accused alongside correctional services' ex-commissioner Linda Mti and ex-CFO Patrick Gillingham.
The case relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.
The tenders were for catering and training services, installing CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing and supplying a television system and monitoring equipment.
At the last appearance, Mti and Gillingham requested a postponement to sort out their financial situation to continue paying their legal teams. Agrizzi was not in attendance due his ill-health. The state has since appointed a pulmonologist to assess Agrizzi.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi R1.8bn fraud and corruption case back in court
Image: Alaister Russell
