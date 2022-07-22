Hillary Gardee murder trial delayed again

The trial of the three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee has been postponed to August 22 for preparation of the indictment.
Previously, the main trial was postponed to allow the director of public prosecutions (DPP) to make a determination on where the trial would be heard, and to allow the state to complete its investigations, which included cellphone records and DNA evidence.
State prosecutor Ntsika Mpolweni told the Mbombela magistrate's court on Friday the DPP has decided the case will be held in the Mpumalanga High Court.
Defence lawyer Sakhile Nkosi asked the state if it had completed its investigations.
Mpolweni did not elaborate, only saying: “I just said the state is drafting an indictment. It means the state is satisfied that the matter might go on trial. We have sufficient evidence to proceed.”
The partly heard bail application of accused Sipho Mkhatshwa was postponed to Monday.
The bail applications of Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala have been postponed to Wednesday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
