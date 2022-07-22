Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has cleared the air on how she secured cancer medication for the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte from Russia, saying it was in her head.
Sisulu came under scrutiny this week after claiming she arranged medicine for the 68-year-old while on a trip to Russia but arrived too late.
Duarte died on Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. She was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery on the same day after a short service.
“I was invited to Russia, and while I was there I tried to get medication for her. I succeeded but arrived home too late,” she said.
The comment drew mixed reactions from many, including radio personality Redi Thlabi, who said it was a great injustice and claimed people who make the laws live differently to ordinary citizens.
Speaking to the Weekend Argus, Sisulu said the medicine is in her head, not in her pocket or bag.
“I had cancer, my brother had cancer, my husband passed away from cancer, so I wanted to go and learn and I found a new treatment. I did not put it in my pocket, it’s in my head. I brought in my mind a new medicine that we could try on Jessie. I didn’t put it in my bag as it is administered by doctors, I’m not a doctor,” said Sisulu.
“I was trying to look at the efficacy of their (cancer) medication as they have an excellent facility there, all based on nuclear. I’m not a cancer specialist myself so I needed verification of the effects and side-effects of the medication to see if it works,” she said.
Sisulu said those who don’t believe her can “go to hell”.
Attempts to get comment from Sisulu were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
‘I didn’t put it in my pocket, it’s in my head’: How Sisulu ‘secured’ cancer medicine for Jessie Duarte
Image: EDREA DU TOIT/ File photo
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has cleared the air on how she secured cancer medication for the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte from Russia, saying it was in her head.
Sisulu came under scrutiny this week after claiming she arranged medicine for the 68-year-old while on a trip to Russia but arrived too late.
Duarte died on Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. She was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery on the same day after a short service.
“I was invited to Russia, and while I was there I tried to get medication for her. I succeeded but arrived home too late,” she said.
The comment drew mixed reactions from many, including radio personality Redi Thlabi, who said it was a great injustice and claimed people who make the laws live differently to ordinary citizens.
Speaking to the Weekend Argus, Sisulu said the medicine is in her head, not in her pocket or bag.
“I had cancer, my brother had cancer, my husband passed away from cancer, so I wanted to go and learn and I found a new treatment. I did not put it in my pocket, it’s in my head. I brought in my mind a new medicine that we could try on Jessie. I didn’t put it in my bag as it is administered by doctors, I’m not a doctor,” said Sisulu.
“I was trying to look at the efficacy of their (cancer) medication as they have an excellent facility there, all based on nuclear. I’m not a cancer specialist myself so I needed verification of the effects and side-effects of the medication to see if it works,” she said.
Sisulu said those who don’t believe her can “go to hell”.
Attempts to get comment from Sisulu were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
You can't just bring medicines from abroad into SA, regulator after Sisulu cancer claim
The SA Health Products and Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it was “engaging” with Sisulu’s office on her comment.
“Sahpra has noted the numerous media articles on the statement made by minister Sisulu having secured medicine for the late Jessie Duarte. To this effect, Sahpra is looking into the reports in the media and is engaging with the minister’s office,” said the authority.
“It must be noted there are numerous oncology medicines registered by Sahpra and available in SA for a range of cancers. In the event a treating oncologist needs to secure an unregistered medicine for a specific patient, Sahpra does have a mechanism in place, as guided by the Medicines and Related Substances Act.”
Sahpra said the act enables authorised access to specific quantities of the unregistered medicine for a specific patient, post a review of the application as submitted to Sahpra by the treating oncologist.
“In an effort to enable access to the specific medicines, which vary depending on the type of cancer, Sahpra reviews the application and makes a decision within three working days,” it said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim
Lindiwe Sisulu emotional as she talks about attempt to get medication to Duarte
‘She paid her dues in the struggle for liberation’: 5 tributes to Jessie Duarte
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos