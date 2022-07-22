×

South Africa

LISTEN | Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines

22 July 2022 - 10:07 By DispatchLIVE
Ntombizonke Mgangala, aunt of one of the young people who lost their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, is consoled before a meeting with police minister Bheki Cele, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and provincial and metro officials.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Daily Dispatch senior reporter Sithandiwe Velaphi speaks to Daron Mann about the effect on the victims’ families after repeated delays to establish the cause of death in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, and the confusion surrounding the constantly changing theories about what led to the deaths.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Parents told to wait longer to find out what killed Enyobeni teens

The frustrated parents of 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London, on June 26 will have to wait longer to find out what ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Enyobeni update: all 21 children had methanol in their blood

All the children who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy had methanol in their blood.
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Enyobeni tavern owner, 2 staff arrested for selling booze to children

The owner of East London's Enyobeni tavern and two employees have been arrested as the forensic investigation into the deaths of 21 teens continues
News
1 week ago

Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Here are 5 things you need to know about methanol

Traces of the toxic chemical methanol were found in the bodies of 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, last month. ...
News
23 hours ago
