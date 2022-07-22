Daily Dispatch senior reporter Sithandiwe Velaphi speaks to Daron Mann about the effect on the victims’ families after repeated delays to establish the cause of death in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, and the confusion surrounding the constantly changing theories about what led to the deaths.
LISTEN | Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Daily Dispatch senior reporter Sithandiwe Velaphi speaks to Daron Mann about the effect on the victims’ families after repeated delays to establish the cause of death in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, and the confusion surrounding the constantly changing theories about what led to the deaths.
LISTEN ON:
| IONO.fm | Spotify | Apple | Google | SoundCloud | RSS |
| Breaker | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Anchor |
DispatchLIVE
READ MORE:
Parents told to wait longer to find out what killed Enyobeni teens
WATCH | Enyobeni update: all 21 children had methanol in their blood
LISTEN | Enyobeni tavern owner, 2 staff arrested for selling booze to children
Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Here are 5 things you need to know about methanol
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos