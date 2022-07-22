Premature deaths of people with epilepsy rising: Neurological Association

The treatment gap – the percentage of people with epilepsy whose seizures are not being appropriately treated at a given point in time - is estimated at 75% in low-income countries and is substantially higher in rural than in urban areas.
President of the Neurological Association of SA (Nasa) Dr Patty Francis said this on the eve of World Brain Day on Friday.
Nasa said the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than the general population. It said causes are linked to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, which has since 2004 seen an increase of more than 100% in SA.
Epilepsy affects one in every 100 people in SA, and more than 75% of people have their first seizure before the age of 20.
“In SA the treatment gap is exasperated by severe staff and resource shortages.
"The ratio of neurologists to the population in SA is one per 500,000, compared to 35 per 500,000 population in high-income countries, limited access to anti-seizure medicines, lack of knowledge, misperceptions, and stigma,” Francis said.
Worldwide, an estimated 50 million people suffer from epilepsy of which 70 to 80% are found in low- and middle-income countries where inadequate access to health facilities and potentially preventable causes of epilepsy, are lacking.
Francis said epilepsy affects people of all ages, genders, races, and income levels.
“It is a highly treatable condition and over 70% of people with epilepsy could live seizure-free if they had access to appropriate anti-seizure treatment, the most cost-effective of which are included in the WHO model list of essential medicines,” Francis said.
Francis said health systems have not yet adequately responded to the burden of neurological disorders.
“While approximately 70% of people with neurological disorders live in low-income countries, this need is poorly recognised with only 28% of low-income countries having a dedicated policy for neurological disorders.
"Worldwide, public health system expenditure on neurological disorders also remains low."
Epilepsy is a medical condition and diagnosis is made when a person experiences a recurrent, unprovoked seizure. Epilepsy is most definitely not caused by a psychiatric disorder, demonic possession, ancestral displeasure, or hormonal dysfunction, said the organisation, dispelling myths around the condition.
In approximately 66% of cases, the underlying cause of epilepsy is unknown. In the remaining cases, the underlying cause can include head injury which may occur at any age, birth injuries such as the lack of oxygen during the birth process, alcohol and drug abuse; neurodegeneration, metabolic or biochemical disturbances, strokes, infections, and brain tumors.
“The overall risk of a child having unprovoked seizures is between 1% and 2% of the general population. However, this increases to approximately 6% if a parent has epilepsy.
"Up to 80% of people with epilepsy will be able to control their seizures with medication,” Francis said.
Premature deaths of people with epilepsy rising: Neurological Association
Image: 123rf/donkeyworx
