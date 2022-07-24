×

South Africa

Bloodshed in Cape Town suburb as armed men shoot two and steal firearms

24 July 2022 - 15:16
Two men were shot, one dead, and robbed of their firearms in two seperate incidents in the Western Cape on Saturday night. Stock image
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Western Cape police are investigating two separate shooting incidents in which both victims, one of whom died, were robbed of their firearms.

Both incidents took place in the suburb of Claremont on Saturday night, within minutes of each other.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi told TimesLIVE that in the first incident at 9.19pm police responded to a complaint of a shooting in First Avenue where they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

“It is believed that the victim was disarmed in the process. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

At 9.50pm police responded to another shooting incident in the same suburb in Herschel Close.

“They found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“We have reason to believe that the unknown suspects disarmed the victim in the process.”

Swartbooi said the suspects are still at large

“Claremont police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery of firearms.”

TimesLIVE

