"In The Eastern Cape, a little over 10cm of snow is possible on the high mountain passes near Tiffindell Ski Resort and the Barkly Pass.
"Snowfalls are also possible at higher elevations in the southern Drakensberg and on Sani Pass.
"In the Western Cape, a light dusting of snow is possible on the Swartberg range near Ladismith, Oudtshoorn and De Rust."
Resorts in the southern Drakensberg shared images of light snowfall.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA
Image: St Bernard's Peak Mountain Lodge via Facebook
The Drakensberg resembled a winter wonderland on Sunday morning as snow fell over some parts.
According to Snow Report SA, snow has fallen over the southern Drakensberg and Kokstad.
Snow Report predicted earlier in the week that snowfall was expected in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Lesotho.
"Low-level snow at a level reachable by ordinary vehicle is a possibility in some areas," it said.
Image: Southern Drakensberg Toursim via Facebook
"In The Eastern Cape, a little over 10cm of snow is possible on the high mountain passes near Tiffindell Ski Resort and the Barkly Pass.
"Snowfalls are also possible at higher elevations in the southern Drakensberg and on Sani Pass.
"In the Western Cape, a light dusting of snow is possible on the Swartberg range near Ladismith, Oudtshoorn and De Rust."
Resorts in the southern Drakensberg shared images of light snowfall.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Brace yourselves for brrrrrrrr, people
Heatwaves to hit China from east to west as almanac's 'big heat' day looms
Burning issue: SA’s new bill to fight veld fires gathers steam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos