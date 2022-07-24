Former Tongaat executives in court over R3.5bn fraud case

Seven former Tongaat Hulett executives are due to appear in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.
The accused — six of them former senior employees of the sugar producer and the seventh its former auditor — face 19 counts of fraud, as well as charges of contravention of the Financial Markets Act, Companies Act and Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).
Peter Staude, 68, Murray Munro, 55, Michael Deighton, 57, Rory Wilkinson, 50, Kamlasagrie Singh, 56, Samantha Shula, 50, and Gavin Kruger, 56, were granted bail of R30,000 each after their appearance in February.
The case was previously adjourned for service of the indictment and for the matter to be transferred to the high court.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
