×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former Tongaat executives in court over R3.5bn fraud case

24 July 2022 - 17:37 By TimesLIVE
Peter Staude, Murray Munro, Michael Deighton, Rory Wilkinson, Kamlasagrie Singh, Samantha Shula, and Gavin Kruger are expected to appear in the specialised commercial crime court on Monday
Peter Staude, Murray Munro, Michael Deighton, Rory Wilkinson, Kamlasagrie Singh, Samantha Shula, and Gavin Kruger are expected to appear in the specialised commercial crime court on Monday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Seven former Tongaat Hulett executives are due to appear in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.

The accused — six of them former senior employees of the sugar producer and the seventh its former auditor — face 19 counts of fraud, as well as charges of contravention of the Financial Markets Act, Companies Act and Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

Peter Staude, 68, Murray Munro, 55, Michael Deighton, 57, Rory Wilkinson, 50, Kamlasagrie Singh, 56, Samantha Shula, 50, and Gavin Kruger, 56, were granted bail of R30,000 each after their appearance in February.

The case was previously adjourned for service of the indictment and for the matter to be transferred to the high court.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Activist investors urge Tongaat to speed up restructuring plan

One proposal is to ask the nine banks that lent the company some R13bn to ‘take a haircut’.
Business Times
1 day ago

Tongaat Hulett suspends pay advances to Zimbabwe's sugar cane farmers

Tongaat Hulett’s Zimbabwe unit has suspended advance payments to sugar cane farmers.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines