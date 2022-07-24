×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Free State police bust trio with R500k worth of 'stolen' copper cables

24 July 2022 - 13:31
Three men were arrested in the Free State on Saturday night with suspected stolen copper cables.
Three men were arrested in the Free State on Saturday night with suspected stolen copper cables.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

Three men were bust with a haul of copper cables in Springfontein, in the Free State, on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Sgt Martin Xuma said the trio were found with cables valued at about R500,000 at a roadblock on the N1 highway.

“At about 9.05pm, the team stopped a white Toyota Hilux bakkie.

“Upon searching it, police found 95 rolls of copper cable valued at approximately R500,000.

“The suspects, aged between 40 and 44, were apprehended for possession of stolen copper cable. Police confiscated the stolen copper and the white bakkie.”

They will appear in court on charges of possession of stolen copper cable.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN scrap dealers held for stealing Transnet cables and cell tower batteries

Three "illegal" scrap dealers have been arrested for the theft of a Transnet copper cable worth R1m in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 days ago

Illegal connections, vandalism and overloading of network leave Mabopane communities in the dark

Some areas experience power cuts that last up to 48 hours
News
2 days ago

Six suspects behind bars for alleged cable theft

Six suspects were arrested for alleged cable theft, vandalism and illegal connections in Johannesburg at the weekend.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines