Free State police bust trio with R500k worth of 'stolen' copper cables
Image: SAPS via Twitter
Three men were bust with a haul of copper cables in Springfontein, in the Free State, on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Sgt Martin Xuma said the trio were found with cables valued at about R500,000 at a roadblock on the N1 highway.
“At about 9.05pm, the team stopped a white Toyota Hilux bakkie.
“Upon searching it, police found 95 rolls of copper cable valued at approximately R500,000.
“The suspects, aged between 40 and 44, were apprehended for possession of stolen copper cable. Police confiscated the stolen copper and the white bakkie.”
They will appear in court on charges of possession of stolen copper cable.
TimesLIVE
