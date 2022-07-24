×

South Africa

Police probing deaths of four people in accidents on Gqeberha roads

24 July 2022 - 14:44
Police are investigating two unrelated cases of culpable homicide after four deaths on Gqeberha roads on Sunday morning
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape are investigating cases of culpable homicide after two fatal accidents that claimed the lives of four people during the early hours of Sunday.

Capt Gerda Swart said in the first incident a truck driver was travelling on Addo Road, Markman, at about 2am when a vehicle crashed into his trailer.

“He stopped and discovered that the driver of a silver VW Polo had collided into the trailer. The driver and his two passengers had tragically passed away on impact. The names and ages of the victims will be released once formal identification is completed.”

Swart said in a separate incident a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found lying on the M19 road.

“It is alleged that a vehicle had struck the pedestrian without stopping at the scene. The unidentified male passed away on the scene.

“The man was clad in a red T-shirt, navy and black windbreaker jacket, white and navy blue striped trousers, white wool gloves and white Nike supreme sneakers.

“Anyone who might be able to assist with information that can lead police to his next of kin or has information about the incident can contact detective Sgt Luyanda Maneli on 0826975845 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”

