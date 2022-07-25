×

South Africa

Clinic staff too scared of snake to come back to work, says MPL

Katlehong clinic staff heard about the snake two weeks ago and now want to transfer to other facilities

25 July 2022 - 14:35
A Mozambique spitting cobra. Health workers are yet to identify a snake which slithered into the Magagula Clinic, but they're not going in to work until it has left. File photo.
Image: via Nick Evans

Patients southeast of Johannesburg have had interrupted service at a local clinic because a cleaner said they saw a snake — now the staff are too scared to go back to work.

On Thursday Magagula Clinic management promised that the Gauteng department of infrastructure development (GDID) would take the boxes and furniture outside to ensure the snake is no longer there.

But according to DA Gauteng shadow health MEC MPL Jack Bloom, GDID workers refused to do this as they are also scared of snakes.

The incident at the Katlehong clinic happened on Monday July 11, but snake catchers could not find the snake and staff fear that it is still around.

According to a report by Bloom, the clinic has four rooms packed with boxes where the snake could be hiding.

“Staff were evacuated when the snake was first spotted, and snake catchers arrived the next day. After failing to find the snake they said it could still be hiding in boxes in the clinic,” he said.

Bloom said unhappy clinic staff have not worked in the clinic for seven days in the last two weeks, and are requesting to work in other clinics.

“Meanwhile, patients are suffering because of the disruption in treatment. 

“Professionals should be brought in to thoroughly examine the clinic to ensure that staff and patients are safe from the snake.”

Bloom said he had alerted the Gauteng head of department to “this sad situation which cannot be allowed to continue”.

On Monday calls to the clinic from TimesLIVE went unanswered. 

Gauteng health is yet give an update on the situation.

TimesLIVE

