Sixteen people were injured when a minibus taxi overturned near Pinetown, Durban, on Monday morning.
Robert McKenzie, spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services, said the accident took place on Dumisani Makhaye Drive near KwaDabeka.
“Paramedics have treated 16 patients at the scene, including one who suffered critical injuries.
“The cause of the crash is not known at this stage and will be investigated by police.”
TimesLIVE
Durban taxi crash leaves 16 injured
Image: Marshall Security
