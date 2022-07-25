×

South Africa

Ekurhuleni metro cop arrested in connection with tavern shooting

25 July 2022 - 10:20
A suspect arrested in connection with a shooting at a tavern in Katlehong is an Ekurhuleni metro cop. File photo.
A suspect arrested in connection with a shooting at a tavern in Katlehong is an Ekurhuleni metro cop. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A suspect arrested in connection with the shooting at the Mputlane Inn tavern in Katlehong is an Ekurhuleni metro police officer.

Police spokesperson Col Sello Dimakatso said the suspect was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday morning.

She confirmed the suspect is an EMPD officer, without divulging more details. 

“Police investigation still continues regarding this matter,” said Dimakatso.

She said the public was urged to report any criminal activities on the police crime stop hotline at 08600-10111 or anonymously via the MySaps app.

“All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” she said.

The suspect is allegedly among the four men who stormed the tavern on July 8. Six people were shot, leaving two dead at the scene and four injured.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Death toll in tavern-related shootings rises to 24 in less than a month after two people killed near Pretoria

Barely two days after family members buried 13 of 16 victims of a tavern shooting in Soweto, two more people were killed in a similar incident on ...
News
2 days ago

Katlehong tavern patrons fear shooters may come back

The community of Katlehong where three unidentified gunmen opened fire on patrons at the Mputlane Inn tavern, killing two, is still shaken.
News
1 week ago

Building communities is key in fight against crime, says safety MEC Faith Mazibuko after tavern shootings

MEC for community safety in Gauteng Faith Mazibuko says the police are working hard to ensure the perpetrators will be arrested after the deaths in ...
News
1 week ago
