×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Electrical trips in 'heavy mist conditions': Load-shedding may be implemented at short notice

Five generating units down at Kriel power station

25 July 2022 - 11:09
Eskom says electrical faults tripped five generating units at Kriel power station, removing 2,000MW from the system. Stock photo.
Eskom says electrical faults tripped five generating units at Kriel power station, removing 2,000MW from the system. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Phive 015

Eskom says more than 2,000MW of generation capacity has been removed from the network after an electrical fault tripped five generating units at Kriel power station on Monday morning.

The power utility has warned that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should further capacity losses occur.

“During the early hours of this morning, there were two electrical faults in quick succession in the high-voltage yard at Kriel power station.

"The fault, which appears to be related to the heavy mist conditions experienced at the time, is under investigation.

"The first fault caused units 1, 2 and 3 of the power station to trip, while the second fault tripped units 4 and 5. Unit 6 was offline at the time. The incident removed more than 2,000MW of generation capacity from the network,” it said.

Eskom said while some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service during the day, these will take time to load to full capacity.

“Should there be any further loss of generation capacity during the day, or some units fail to return to service as anticipated, load-shedding may be required to be implemented at short notice.

“We currently have 1,018MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,022MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

The power utility said its teams are working hard to return as many of the units to service as possible.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa will ‘soon’ announce a package of additional measures to reduce severe load-shedding

President Cyril Ramaphosa told 1,600 delegates attending the final day of the ninth ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference that he is committed to ...
News
10 hours ago

Row over race blights Eskom’s efforts to keep lights on amid skills crisis

As SA faces its biggest power crisis in the democratic era, Eskom executives are divided on the critical skills deficit hurting its ability to ...
News
1 day ago

Illegal connections, vandalism and overloading of network leave Mabopane communities in the dark

Some areas experience power cuts that last up to 48 hours
News
2 days ago

Sebokeng substation shut down due to burnt transformer

The Sebokeng power substation shut down at about 9.42pm on Monday night due to a burnt transformer.
News
6 days ago

LETTER | What stage are we on?

The luxuries which were chocolate have been replaced by petrol, paraffin and electricity.
Ideas
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines