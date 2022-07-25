×

South Africa

Gauteng education department online applications reach 350,000 mark

25 July 2022 - 19:19 By TimesLIVE
As of Monday, the Gauteng online admissions system recorded 151,949 applications for Grade 1 and 198,258 applications made for Grade 8. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The Gauteng education department says 350,207 Grade 1 and 8 online admissions applications have been received since applications opened on Friday.

“As of Monday, July 25, the online admissions system recorded a total of 151,949 applications for Grade 1 and 198,258 applications for Grade 8,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

On Friday, its call centre received an average of 1,700 calls per hour related to the 2023 online admissions.

“Today [Monday], about 350 calls were attended to per hour.”

The 2023 online application period will close on August 19 at midnight.

Parents and guardians should visit www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and register to create login credentials for their application profile.

“We urge parents to either submit certified copies of the required documentation to the schools they applied to or upload the documents onto the online admissions system. Applicants cannot both submit at schools and upload onto the system.”

Parents who may not have internet access or the resources required to apply online can visit their nearest district office or walk-in centres.

“We are pleased at the progress our system has made in processing a large amount of applications. Improvements introduced to the system played a significant role in the smooth running of the system,” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

TimesLIVE

