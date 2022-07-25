×

South Africa

JJ Tabane appointed chairperson of electric vehicle company Agilitee

25 July 2022
JJ Tabane has been appointed chairperson of the board of directors of electric vehicle company Agilitee.
Image: SUPPLIED

Electrical vehicle manufacturer Agilitee on Monday announced the appointment of JJ Tabane as chairperson of its board of directors.

Agilitee is about to list on the JSE through a public offering of 10% of its business for $2bn (about R34.13bn).

The company said as part of the process to list, a board of directors was announced and submitted to the JSE on Monday.

Agilitee founder and CEO Mandla Lamba said Tabane was no stranger to initiatives in the green economy, having played numerous roles such as head of the ministry of environmental affairs, head of communications for the World Summit on Sustainable Development and board chairperson of the Indalo Yethu Environmental Campaign.

“Tabane, a media personality, communications expert, author and business executive, will lead a global board with members from Agilitee operations in the UK, US, Asia, Europe and Africa and is also a significant shareholder in the business who has advised the company for almost two years,” the company said.

“Working in a revolutionary green and Al (artificial intelligence) space is a privilege on opening a whole new carbon free future for our economy,” Tabane said.

“I look forward to [put] into practice what I have been focusing on since my participation in the world summit in 2000 and looking forward to a successful IPO for Agilitee to go to new heights.”

Agilitee said it hoped to launch three electric vehicles and about 200 AI products in October at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

