Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has full confidence President Cyril Ramaphosa will defeat the “ghost” apparently “haunting” SA.
Mboweni took to social media over the weekend to claim there was a “spook” wreaking havoc. He said Ramaphosa should and would protect the nation from it.
“There is a ‘spectre’ haunting our country. A ghost. A spook. Who will protect us? I think our president will. And should.”
While Mboweni did not explain what the ghost was, many believed he was talking about forces that caused the power and cost of living crisis, while some thought he was referring to ANC politics during the party’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference.
Mboweni later shared his belief that “the country is going in the wrong direction”, citing the issue of land invasions.
“We should occupy our minds and time with attempting to answer this fundamental question: How do we change the trajectory of SA? Why? My assessment is that the country is going in the wrong direction.
“A simple thing like land zoning is not being done. Land invasion every day.”
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba hit back at Mboweni’s comments, claiming the former minister’s policies while in government were a contributing factor to the unemployment crisis.
“One of the contributing factors to the high unemployment rate are labour market policies enacted during Tito Mboweni’s tenure as minister of labour.
“Some of us warned him about these laws, in particular the negative effects to SMMES,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mboweni: Ramaphosa will protect us from the ‘spook’ haunting SA
Image: Esa Alexander
TL;DR: Don't have time to read? Listen to a summary below, provided by the writer.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has full confidence President Cyril Ramaphosa will defeat the “ghost” apparently “haunting” SA.
Mboweni took to social media over the weekend to claim there was a “spook” wreaking havoc. He said Ramaphosa should and would protect the nation from it.
“There is a ‘spectre’ haunting our country. A ghost. A spook. Who will protect us? I think our president will. And should.”
While Mboweni did not explain what the ghost was, many believed he was talking about forces that caused the power and cost of living crisis, while some thought he was referring to ANC politics during the party’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference.
Mboweni later shared his belief that “the country is going in the wrong direction”, citing the issue of land invasions.
“We should occupy our minds and time with attempting to answer this fundamental question: How do we change the trajectory of SA? Why? My assessment is that the country is going in the wrong direction.
“A simple thing like land zoning is not being done. Land invasion every day.”
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba hit back at Mboweni’s comments, claiming the former minister’s policies while in government were a contributing factor to the unemployment crisis.
“One of the contributing factors to the high unemployment rate are labour market policies enacted during Tito Mboweni’s tenure as minister of labour.
“Some of us warned him about these laws, in particular the negative effects to SMMES,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘ANC is still the dependable political movement’ — Tito Mboweni gets tongues wagging
‘He interviewed me from time to time’: Tito Mboweni wants to know where Phat Joe is
Tito Mboweni backs Andre de Ruyter after clap back to 'armchair critics'
'If garlic and onions were to engage in factionalism, you'd die of hunger' — Shilowa takes jab at chef Mboweni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos