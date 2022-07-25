×

South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Deadly hatred: The murder of David Olyne

25 July 2022 - 11:05 By Nicole Engelbrecht
David Olyne was described as 'jolly' and a pleasure to be around.
Image: Supplied

When the body of 23-year-old David Olyne was found at an abandoned pump station just outside Bella Vista in Ceres in the Western Cape, it immediately became clear his murder had been a rage-filled attack.

The openly gay young man — who locals described as “jolly” and a pleasure to be around — had been brutally beaten, bound with wire and, in a final act of degradation, set alight.

Listen to what happened here: 

Despite a speedy arrest, the case would continue to be mired in controversy and mystery, with a group of teenagers pivoting between witness and suspect status and the term “hate crime” carefully sidestepped by authorities.

In episode 86 of True Crime South Africa, we look at the horrific death of a young man as a result of his core identity.

