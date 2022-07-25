×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Some Soweto buses not operating for Monday morning commute

Residents using Dobsonville Putco vehicles left stranded

25 July 2022 - 07:42 By ALex Patrick
The Dobsonville Putco depot did not release any buses on Monday morning.
The Dobsonville Putco depot did not release any buses on Monday morning.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Commuters in sections of Soweto were left stranded on Monday morning after some Putco buses remained in a depot.

Putco Soweto operations manager Alfred Nxusa said the Dobsonville depot had not opened its gates on Monday morning. He not sure of the reason at this early stage. 

On Twitter @IndabaKhabani said people have been waiting since 4am. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stuttering state-owned bus company collapses workers’ provident fund

North West Star bus service, operating in parts of Gauteng and North West, regularly pays its workers’ wages late
News
4 weeks ago

Soweto protesters force Rea Vaya buses to a halt

Protesters in Soweto have brought ReaVaya bus services to a halt.
News
1 month ago

82 Durban municipal buses stoned in six months

More than 80 Durban municipal buses have been damaged by stoning, mainly in Umlazi and Ntuzuma, in the past six months.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines