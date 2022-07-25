Commuters in sections of Soweto were left stranded on Monday morning after some Putco buses remained in a depot.
Putco Soweto operations manager Alfred Nxusa said the Dobsonville depot had not opened its gates on Monday morning. He not sure of the reason at this early stage.
On Twitter @IndabaKhabani said people have been waiting since 4am.
Some Soweto buses not operating for Monday morning commute
Residents using Dobsonville Putco vehicles left stranded
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
