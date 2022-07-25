×

South Africa

Taxi blockade causes traffic snarl-up in Durban

25 July 2022 - 10:11 By Mfundo Mkhize
Taxi operators brought traffic to a standstill when they parked their vehicles at a busy intersection near Umgeni Road in Durban on Monday morning.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Taxi operators brought traffic to a standstill when they parked their vehicles at busy intersections in the Durban CBD on Monday morning. 

Some protesters burned debris and tyres on roads to voice concern about the impounding of vehicles. 

A police officer at the protest told TimesLIVE the issue mainly affects the long distance taxi associations, but locals have also joined the protest in solidarity with their counterparts.

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said the taxi industry was protesting as they claimed the department of transport had not responded to its grievances.

"They are complaining about the provincial task team, which is better known as Operation Shanela. They are claiming that this unit is fining them and impounding their vehicles. The department is also not issuing permits to them."

He said the industry sent a memorandum with their grievances to the MEC but they had not received a response. 

