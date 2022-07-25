×

South Africa

Two more arrests in connection with Malamulele police station robbery

25 July 2022 - 09:59
Police said the suspects were found in possession of a pistol, two magazines and ammunition.
Image: SAPS

Two additional suspects are due in court on Monday in connection with the robbery at Malamulele police station in Limpopo in November last year.

The pair, both aged 32, were arrested after a car chase and shoot-out with police, police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said on Sunday.

“Members of the tracking team received information about the suspects at Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, and followed the leads,” he said.

“The criminals were traced at Castino village in the area driving in a Toyota Hi-ace.

“Police approached the suspects, who immediately sped off. A car chase ensued and the suspects allegedly fired shots at the police, who returned fire.

“The members managed to corner the suspects and they were arrested.”

Mojapelo said the suspects were found in possession of a pistol, two magazines and ammunition.

“There were no injuries sustained during the shoot-out,” he said.

Earlier this year, 10 suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery in which a gang of heavily armed men robbed the police station on November 21 of R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and ammunition.

TimesLIVE

