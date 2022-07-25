×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Justice minister Ronald Lamola’s update on ‘high–profile extradition’

25 July 2022 - 15:05 By TImesLIVE

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola is providing a detailed update on a high-profile extradition and mutual legal assistance matters.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SA’s Gupta extradition bid gets big boost

SA’s bid to bring home Atul and Rajesh Gupta has received a boost with the news that extradition law expert Anton Katz SC will be leading the charge.
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Is SA ripe to be captured ... again?

This week the country was abuzz with the news that the villains of the state capture story in SA, the Gupta brothers, had been arrested in the United ...
Politics
1 month ago

Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

The state capture-accused Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, have been arrested in Dubai.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines