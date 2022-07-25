×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

With the regulations lifted, what are the recommendations for controlling Covid-19?

25 July 2022 - 07:00
The NICD says vaccines remain the most effective method to prevent and control severe Covid-19. Stock photo.
The NICD says vaccines remain the most effective method to prevent and control severe Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says vaccines remain the most effective method to prevent and control severe Covid-19 after the lifting of regulations. 

The NICD stressed people eligible for vaccines must get shots and boosters as indicated in the national programme. 

“A South African study found among individuals vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the effectiveness against hospitalisation for Covid-19 was 74% at 14 to 27 days post-vaccination, and 72% at one to two months.

“Among people receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the effectiveness was 88% at 14 to 27 days post-vaccination, 70% at one to two months, 71% at three to four months, and 67% at five months or longer, indicating very high protection against severe disease,” said the NICD. 

“Even in people who have had previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 vaccination has been shown to confer substantial protective benefit against severe disease and death.”

Lockdown restrictions have lifted, so why should I still get a vaccine booster shot?

The cabinet has encouraged vaccinated people to get their booster shots, saying vaccination remains the scientifically proven defence against ...
News
6 days ago

Individuals at increased risk of severe Covid-19 

Individuals who have an increased risk of severe Covid-19 illness requiring hospitalisation, assistance to help them breathe or admission to an intensive care unit and death are the following;

• Older individuals - the risk of severe illness increases with increasing age. The risk increases for people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. People aged 85 years and older are the most likely to suffer severe disease; 

• Individuals with chronic underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart or lung disease, kidney or liver disease, neurologic disease and obesity; 

• People living with HIV, particularly individuals whose disease is not well controlled with  antiretroviral treatment. 

• Individuals with tuberculosis .

• People receiving immunosuppressive treatment, for example cancer patients.

• Pregnant women.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Which Covid-19 variant is wreaking havoc in Europe?

According to the WHO Europe saw close to three million new cases reported last week and accounting for nearly half of all new cases globally. It is ...
News
3 days ago

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected other vaccination efforts?

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said efforts to tackle Covid-19 should go hand-in-hand with vaccinating for other killer diseases.
News
5 days ago

Can Covid-19 cause decreased concentration?

According to the World Health Organisation , loss of concentration or “brain fog” is one of the symptoms of “long Covid”.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines