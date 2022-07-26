The Ermelo farmer accused of purposely hitting two children with his bakkie and assaulting a third was granted R30,000 bail on Tuesday by the local magistrate's court.
Monica Nyuswa, NPA spokesperson for Mpumalanga, said conditions were attached to Louis Grobler's bail.
“He is not allowed to have contact with the witnesses or go to their residential place. The accused also has to [regularly] report to the police,” she said. He must also surrender his passport.
The case was postponed to August 29 for further investigation.
According to sources in the community, 41-year-old Grobler received information on July 15 that children were allegedly stealing maize from a partially harvested field.
The incident occurred when he drove to the field and had passed a clump of unharvested mielies and came across the children. Grobler has denied claims that he intentionally drove his vehicle into two of them and violently assaulted the third.
Bail, with conditions, for Ermelo farmer accused of attacking children
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
The Ermelo farmer accused of purposely hitting two children with his bakkie and assaulting a third was granted R30,000 bail on Tuesday by the local magistrate's court.
Monica Nyuswa, NPA spokesperson for Mpumalanga, said conditions were attached to Louis Grobler's bail.
“He is not allowed to have contact with the witnesses or go to their residential place. The accused also has to [regularly] report to the police,” she said. He must also surrender his passport.
The case was postponed to August 29 for further investigation.
According to sources in the community, 41-year-old Grobler received information on July 15 that children were allegedly stealing maize from a partially harvested field.
The incident occurred when he drove to the field and had passed a clump of unharvested mielies and came across the children. Grobler has denied claims that he intentionally drove his vehicle into two of them and violently assaulted the third.
Outstanding medical records delay Ermelo farmer’s bail hearing
After his bail application was postponed from Friday because of outstanding medical reports, Grobler had to wait a little longer for a decision on Tuesday because of a power outage at court. However, it was quickly resolved and Grobler heard he had been granted bail.
“We are very relieved. It is just a pity it took more than a week to reach this point. For now we are thankful [Louis is free] and he and his wife are being reunited,” said Lion du Plessis, chairperson of the Ermelo Farmers' Association and vice-president of Mpumalanga Agriculture.
Vusi Shongwe, Mpumalanga’s MEC for safety and security, told TimesLIVE he has taken note of the decision. “In my role as MEC for safety and security and as a leader I accept this decision. The courts handle what is put in front of them dispassionately."
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mealie farmer at centre of tense stand-off playing out in Ermelo
Alleged robber killed in shoot-out with security as gang hits Ermelo shop for cellphones
Father of injured 10-year-old claims Ermelo farmer deliberately ran her over, but private investigator disagrees
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos