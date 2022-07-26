Fikile Mbalula stuck on train as Prasa restores Cape Town central line

“We are not short of skills. We are here now to witness the resumption of limited service. We have seen a lot of challenges. We stopped at some point for the longest period because of electricity problems. There are other challenges that we’ve got of criminality. I have raised my concerns ... and advised what they (Prasa) need to do.”

Mbalula said there was some “engineering work” that still needed to be done. “But what is important is that trains run on time. You could see the excitement when we passed a school, young children seeing a train after two years. A train that could be transporting people to factories” said Mbalula.

MEC Mitchell said he was excited about the resumption of the commuter rail network, but was disappointed by the delays.

“I was very excited to get on to this train because it was a big day for the citizens and residents of Cape Town. We have been working tirelessly between myself and the minister, with the city, to make sure that today happened,” said Mitchell.