Husband of pastor accused of child pornography joins her in the dock

The husband of a Worcester pastor who appeared in court last week charged with human trafficking and possession of child pornography was arrested and appeared in the Worcester magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The husband, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded, joins his wife as her co-accused.

The case against the couple was postponed until August 4 for a bail application.

“The wife's legal representative withdrew last week but she told the court she will be appointing a new attorney who will be ready to proceed with her bail application,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

On July 15, Western Cape police reported that between 2016 and 2022, the female suspect allegedly deceived parents of at least three children into allowing sleepovers at her home. She is accused of drugging the children before undressing them and taking photographs of them, said police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala.

She is charged with five counts of human trafficking, two counts of rape and 100 counts of possession and creation of child pornography.

“One of the victims said the suspect locked her in a bedroom and told her to undress and not be uncomfortable because they were both females. She then took naked pictures of her from different angles.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect and her husband are former convicts, and both served 15 years for rape of minor children. The husband’s involvement in this case is under investigation,” Gwala said.

TimesLIVE

