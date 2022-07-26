×

South Africa

POLL | What is the future of Operation Dudula after Lux Dlamini’s departure?

26 July 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Operation Dudula has split with former leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini.
Operation Dudula has split with former leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini's split from Operation Dudula has sparked debate, with some predicting the end of the movement.

The move was announced this week after a difference of opinion on foreigners in SA. Operation Dudula wants all foreigners to leave the country, while Lux's Soweto Parliament only wants illegal foreigners out. 

In a joint statement, the organisations said after no agreement could be reached, they parted ways.

“The two organisations have resolved to deal with these issues independently (under different brands), but in a complementary manner.

“Most importantly, based on the workload of these community-based operations and campaigns, the parties have agreed to allow Nhlanhla Lux to focus exclusively on Soweto Parliament and its programmes,” they said.

The announcement drew sharp reaction, with some saying Operation Dudula would lose prominence without the charismatic Dlamini as leader.

Others said the movement was bigger than one man and would push forward with its goals.

The movement and Dlamini have been criticised by many, including EFF leader Julius Malema, One SA Movement activist Mmusi Maimane and ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala.

Operation Dudula made headlines recently after it demanded the Durban Diakonia Council of Churches (DCC) stop assisting “undocumented” foreigners.

Rev Musa Zondi, chairperson of the DCC, said providing assistance to the needy was a core function of the church.

“We’re not going to stop doing what we’ve been doing. What we and the organisations that are in our premises are doing is the core of the gospel. We would cease to be a church if we listened to the Dudula Movement and did what they are asking us to do,” he said.

