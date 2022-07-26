×

South Africa

Shooter wanted for attack on students traced to Sea Point hotel

26 July 2022 - 08:10 By TImesLIVE
A 22-year-old male student was killed and a female, 21, was wounded in the attack. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson
Image: Gareth Wilson

Gqeberha police have arrested a suspect for the murder of a university student and attempted murder of another after tracking him to Cape Town.

The students were part of a group standing on a street corner in the Central area at 4am on April 2 when they were approached by a man “making a nuisance of himself,” said Col Priscilla Naidu.

When he refused to leave, an argument ensued.

“The ruckus then became physical when one person from the group slapped the encroacher.”

He left and returned minutes later with a firearm. He then started shooting at the group.

Abongile Mgu, 22, sustained fatal injuries while a 21-year-old female was shot in the abdomen.

The suspect then ran away but was tracked down by Det Const Ridwaan Baaitjies to a hotel in Sea Point, where he was arrested by local police on July 20.

He will be appearing in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

