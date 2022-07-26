He left and returned minutes later with a firearm. He then started shooting at the group.
Abongile Mgu, 22, sustained fatal injuries while a 21-year-old female was shot in the abdomen.
The suspect then ran away but was tracked down by Det Const Ridwaan Baaitjies to a hotel in Sea Point, where he was arrested by local police on July 20.
He will be appearing in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Shooter wanted for attack on students traced to Sea Point hotel
Image: Gareth Wilson
Gqeberha police have arrested a suspect for the murder of a university student and attempted murder of another after tracking him to Cape Town.
The students were part of a group standing on a street corner in the Central area at 4am on April 2 when they were approached by a man “making a nuisance of himself,” said Col Priscilla Naidu.
When he refused to leave, an argument ensued.
“The ruckus then became physical when one person from the group slapped the encroacher.”
He left and returned minutes later with a firearm. He then started shooting at the group.
Abongile Mgu, 22, sustained fatal injuries while a 21-year-old female was shot in the abdomen.
The suspect then ran away but was tracked down by Det Const Ridwaan Baaitjies to a hotel in Sea Point, where he was arrested by local police on July 20.
He will be appearing in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Western Cape police crack down on everything from weapons and dagga to romance scams
EMPD officer 'implicated' in Katlehong tavern shooting not in court due to 'insufficient evidence'
Four held for stealing shoes, weaves, phones and watches from children who died in Enyobeni tavern
Oscar Pistorius transferred back to Atteridgeville correctional facility after meeting with Steenkamp family
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos