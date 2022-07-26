×

South Africa

'That could’ve been an email!' — SA weighs in on plan to keep the lights on

26 July 2022 - 07:30
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on SA's energy crisis.
Image: Bloomberg

South Africans have weighed in on the government's battle plan to deal with the crippling energy crisis, questioning some of the interventions and saying it has confused them further.

SA has experienced rolling blackouts for weeks after unprotected strike action and other factors left the power grid in a critical position.

Finally responding to mounting calls for him to address the situation, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced his government's plan to “fix Eskom and improve its existing fleet of power stations”.  

Among the proposals are to increase Eskom's budget for maintenance and new green energy projects. The power utility will also construct its first solar and battery storage projects at Komati, Majuba, Lethabo and several other power stations.

Eskom will also aim to recruit skilled personnel, acquire surplus energy from independent power producers and private entities, and import electricity from neighbouring countries that have surplus power. 

Taking to social media, South Africans weighed in on the interventions:

