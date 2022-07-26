×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two brothers accused of trafficking Mozambicans for farm labour convicted of being in SA illegally

26 July 2022 - 13:42
The human trafficking case will resume in court on Wednesday, where a formal bail application is expected to be heard. Stock photo.
The human trafficking case will resume in court on Wednesday, where a formal bail application is expected to be heard. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

Two brothers arrested in Mpumalanga for conspiring to traffic 39 victims from Mozambique have been convicted of being in the country illegally.

Carlos Bernardo Guambe, 34, and Gabriel Bernardo Guambe, 32, were sentenced last week to three months' imprisonment or a R5,000 fine each by the Belfast magistrate's court.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, they were remanded until Wednesday when they join their co-accused, [father and son] Cornelis Johannes Uys, 60, and Cornelis Johannes Albertus Uys, 23, for trial on charges of contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act by participating in trafficking or conspiring to traffic people.

Hawks arrest 2 suspects for trafficking workers from Mozambique to Mpumalanga

The rescued victims will be kept at a place of safety in Witbank.
News
4 weeks ago

According to the Hawks, the victims were recruited from Mozambique and brought into SA in a taxi.

“The victims were transported from Mozambique to the border whereby they had to get out of the taxi and cross the border illegally through the river into SA, from where they were taken by the taxi to Mashishing,” Sekgotodi said.

“The son of the farm owner and one trafficker allegedly met with the taxi driver and paid him money in exchange for the victims, who were taken to the farm for labour.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

New personnel to plug the holes in our porous borders

Employing the guards offers an opportunity of infusing to infuse a new culture into home affairs - a culture of serving with integrity, failing which ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Landowner, 97 illegal miners nabbed for operating mine on Gauteng farm

A 62-year-old landowner and 97 illegal miners were arrested in Heidelberg, Gauteng, on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Two brothers arrested on trafficking charges remanded

Two brothers alleged to have been involved in a human trafficking ring appeared in the Belfast magistrate’s  court on Monday.
News
4 weeks ago

Two arrested for bringing 20 suspected Malawi immigrants into SA

Two people have been arrested for alleged human trafficking by the Johannesburg metropolitan police department.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  5. Mboweni: Ramaphosa will protect us from the ‘spook’ haunting SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'