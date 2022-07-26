×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane returns to court to challenge suspension

26 July 2022 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returns to the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday to challenge her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

READ MORE :

LISTEN | Why did Ramaphosa suspend public protector before court gave the go-ahead?

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in another bid to challenge her suspension. Dali Mpofu, for Mkhwebane, has some questions regarding the ...
News
1 day ago

Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka instructed Ramaphosa not to make his Phala Phala response public: state attorney
Politics
1 day ago

How Ramaphosa almost got subpoenaed

By close of business on Monday, D-Day for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s submissions to the acting public protector in her Phala Phala investigation, ...
News
2 days ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gcaleka is the new ‘normal’. Long may it last

Acting PP Kholeka Gcaleka has restored trust by being brave, firm and fair during her short time in office
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | The evidence against Mkhwebane has so far been disturbing

Revelations from parliament’s section 194 inquiry raise questions about those entrusted with our constitution
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
