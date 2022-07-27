×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban security guard falls through roof while chasing suspect

27 July 2022 - 08:49
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A security guard was seriously injured when he fell through a roof while chasing a suspect at premises south of Durban on Wednesday morning.
A security guard was seriously injured when he fell through a roof while chasing a suspect at premises south of Durban on Wednesday morning.
Image: supplied

A security guard was seriously injured when he fell through a roof while chasing a suspect at premises on Bluff Road, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred shortly after 6am.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene and had difficulty gaining access to the premises.

“The security guard, a man in his 50s, was trying to apprehend a suspect when he fell through the roof,” he said.

Jamieson said the man was assessed and transported to hospital.

Police were at the scene.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE :

Bus transporting patients overturns in KZN midlands

Patients on their way for medical treatment were injured when the bus transporting them overturned in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Murder suspect allegedly jumps to death after attacking KZN officer

A 46-year-old murder suspect allegedly jumped to his death after attacking an arresting officer in an Amanzimtoti flat, south of Durban.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Nhlanhla Lux cuts ties with Operation Dudula — here's why South Africa
  3. Mboweni: Ramaphosa will protect us from the ‘spook’ haunting SA South Africa
  4. Hello world: Academics Tshilidzi Marwala and Thuli Madonsela land global roles South Africa
  5. ‘I didn’t expect CCTV to show familiar faces’: SuperSpar staff looted and aided ... News

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...