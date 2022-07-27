The Jacob Zuma Foundation has expressed its full confidence and support for its chair Dudu Myeni after her sentencing for obstructing the administration of justice on Wednesday.
Myeni, the former SAA chair, was slapped with a fine of R120,000, alternatively two years’ imprisonment, by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on charges of obstructing the administration of justice.
She opted to pay the fine, half of which is suspended.
Myeni was charged after she intentionally unmasked the identity of an anonymous witness known as “Mr X” at the state capture inquiry in 2020. Her legal team admitted before court that she intentionally revealed the whistle-blower’s name and her actions were not justified.
“The foundation notes that the court matter following the dispute arising from the Zondo commission is now decided and that Ms Myeni can henceforth carry on with her life.
“The foundation expresses its full confidence, support and love for its chairperson, Ms Dudu Myeni,” the foundation said in a statement.
Jacob Zuma Foundation supports its chair Dudu Myeni after sentence
Image: Veli Nhlapo
