The father said he asked the principal about the man who allegedly assaulted his daughter to establish what transpired.
“I asked how can he assault my daughter. Instead they call department of education officials and the principal told me to leave the school. The next day the police came to me and told me they have opened a case against me,” he said.
The father said his daughter has worked at the school for 10 years
He said he was shocked to learn about what his daughter had endured.
“How can someone abuse a woman like that? It is very wrong and I am disappointed in the school for failing to help my child,” he said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident. He said it was alleged the female teacher was stamping report cards at the school on Friday when the alleged attack happened.
“While she was busy the teacher came and demanded to use the same stamp. It is alleged a verbal altercation took place between the two and the deputy principal pushed her. As a result, she opened a case of assault,” he said.
Masondo said a statement was obtained from the deputy principal on Monday and the investigation is continuing.
“With common assault, we do not arrest immediately. We obtain a warning statement from the suspect and take the docket to the court for a decision,” he said.
In May this year the same teacher was allegedly involved in another assault incident.
He allegedly pulled a grade7 pupil from his chair, hit him on his back and pushed the pupil against a door.
Mabona called on teachers to refrain from misconduct and focus on learning and teaching.
“Teachers should lead by example to ensure pupils mirror their conduct in creating a safe school environment conducive to effective learning and teaching. We will closely monitor the situation.”
Male Pretoria teacher accused of manhandling female colleague
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
The Gauteng department of education said it is aware and is deeply concerned about the allegation that a teacher at a primary school in Eersterust, Pretoria, accused of assaulting a pupil earlier this year, has been accused of assaulting a teacher at the same school.
“We have launched an investigation and necessary action will be taken accordingly. We strongly condemn the alleged conduct of the teacher,” said the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona.
He said a psychosocial team had been deployed to the school.
The father of the 34-year-old teacher who was allegedly assaulted by her colleague is himself facing legal action.
The 61-year-old man said he visited the school on Monday to inquire about the teacher who had allegedly assaulted his daughter on Friday, but he said the school opened a case against him.
“My daughter didn’t tell me but my sister, who is also a teacher at the school, told me about the incident since it was all over social media,” he said.
