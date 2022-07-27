Three kidnap suspects nabbed in Free State

The case against three alleged Free State kidnappers was postponed until September 6 to allow for further investigation.
Suspects Relebohile Johannes Lebajoa, 20, Rethabile Lebajoa, 20, and Teboho Olifant, 26, appeared in Welkom magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a 26-year-old man in Thabong.
According to the office of the provincial police commissioner, the man was taken on July 19 and a ransom of R30,000 was demanded.
On July 24 information received from Crime Intelligence was operationalised by the Welkom public order police unit, Thabong task team and Thabong serious and violent crimes members, leading to the arrest of the trio.
The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping, assault GBH, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of unlicensed ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang
