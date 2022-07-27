×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three kidnap suspects nabbed in Free State

27 July 2022 - 06:56
Three men have been arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping a 26-year-old man in Free State. File photo.
Three men have been arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping a 26-year-old man in Free State. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

The case against three alleged Free State kidnappers was postponed until September 6 to allow for further investigation.

Suspects Relebohile Johannes Lebajoa, 20, Rethabile Lebajoa, 20, and Teboho Olifant, 26, appeared in Welkom magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a 26-year-old man in Thabong.

According to the office of the provincial police commissioner, the man was taken on July 19 and a ransom of R30,000 was demanded.

On July 24 information received from Crime Intelligence was operationalised by the Welkom public order police unit, Thabong task team and Thabong serious and violent crimes members, leading to the arrest of the trio.

The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping, assault GBH, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of unlicensed ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Kidnap-for-ransom victim rescued 10 days after being taken hostage

A 25-year-old man allegedly kidnapped for ransom has been rescued after police swooped on a syndicate in Gauteng.
News
2 days ago

Businessman rescued and reunited with family after kidnapping ordeal

Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah, 69, who was kidnapped in March, has been rescued from his captors in a midnight takedown operation.
News
3 weeks ago

Suspect arrested in connection with Essop 'kidnapping' appears in court

A man arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Shireen Essop has appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court after he was found in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Nhlanhla Lux cuts ties with Operation Dudula — here's why South Africa
  3. Mboweni: Ramaphosa will protect us from the ‘spook’ haunting SA South Africa
  4. Hello world: Academics Tshilidzi Marwala and Thuli Madonsela land global roles South Africa
  5. ‘I didn’t expect CCTV to show familiar faces’: SuperSpar staff looted and aided ... News

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...