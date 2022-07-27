×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Dudu Myeni back in court

27 July 2022 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni is back in court on Wednesday at the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

Last month the court heard that Myeni indicated she intends to plead guilty on charges including defeating the administration of justice.   

She made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate's court where she faces charges of defeating and obstructing the proper administration of justice, with two alternative counts — one for contravention of the Commissions Act and another for contravention of the inquiry’s regulations.   

The charges relate to her testimony at the state capture inquiry in November 2020 when she unmasked the identity of a witness who had been granted anonymity by commission chair, then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.  

TimesLIVE

