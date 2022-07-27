“The faculty of engineering remains the only faculty where men lead the numbers, with 494 compared to 310 women. The statistics in the engineering faculty are similar to those of 2021,” said MUT.
“This is the second year in a row that more females are graduating at MUT than their male counterparts. Having the graduation ceremonies in women’s month is also meant to honour women.”
The University of KwaZulu-Natal told TimesLIVE 5,601 women graduated at the autumn graduation in May, while 3,194 men were capped.
The class of 2022 at Durban University of Technology's (DUT) autumn graduation was 59.7% female and 40.3% male.
“A total of 9,081 graduates were presented during 35 sessions over 12 days with 5,421 women and 3,660 men in Durban and Pietermaritzburg,” said DUT.
TimesLIVE
Women outnumber men at KZN graduations
More women have graduated than men in KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the year.
Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Wednesday said women would again be leading with 1,608 compared to 1,151 men being capped in Pixley ka Isaka Seme Hall in Umlazi next month.
“MUT has always believed that education has the ability to transform the lives of all in society,” said acting vice-chancellor and principal Prof Marcus Ramogale.
“It is encouraging to see that women are graduating in their numbers. I am sure that these graduates will take what they have learnt and plough that back to their communities. To borrow from the African proverb, ‘if you educate a woman, you educate a nation’.”
The university's faculty of management sciences will see 990 women graduate, compared to 453 males, and 308 women will graduate with qualifications in natural sciences compared to 204 men.
DUT’s ‘king of students’: Durban mom graduates with 21 distinctions
