A City Power technician was killed in an explosion at a mini-substations he was working on in Roodepoort on Thursday morning.
Wilro Park had an outage and Kallie van Vuuren and another technician were working to find the fault in Molopo Street when a switch blew up.
Van Vuuren, who worked for City Power for more than 19 years, was badly injured and paramedics certified him dead on the scene.
“It is a sad day for us at City Power as we lost one of our own, a hard-working individual who dedicated his life serving the City of Johannesburg and City Power,” City Power acting CEO Tshifularo Mashava said.
“On behalf of the management and board we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Van Vuuren family, especially the children who were with us on site, and strength to his friends and colleagues in City Power, especially at Roodepoort service delivery centre.”
An investigation will be conducted into the incident and the cause of the explosion.
“We will provide the necessary support to the family of our colleague during this time of need.”
City Power technician killed in blast at mini-substation
Image: 123RF/123ucas
