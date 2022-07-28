×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City Power technician killed in blast at mini-substation

28 July 2022 - 18:49 By TimesLIVE
A City Power technician was killed in an explosion at a mini-substation in Roodepoort on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
A City Power technician was killed in an explosion at a mini-substation in Roodepoort on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123ucas

A City Power technician was killed in an explosion at a mini-substations he was working on in Roodepoort on Thursday morning.

Wilro Park had an outage and Kallie van Vuuren and another technician were working to find the fault in Molopo Street when a switch blew up.

Van Vuuren, who worked for City Power for more than 19 years, was badly injured and paramedics certified him dead on the scene.

“It is a sad day for us at City Power as we lost one of our own, a hard-working individual who dedicated his life serving the City of Johannesburg and City Power,” City Power acting CEO Tshifularo Mashava said.

“On behalf of the management and board we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Van Vuuren family, especially the children who were with us on site, and strength to his friends and colleagues in City Power, especially at Roodepoort service delivery centre.”

An investigation will be conducted into the incident and the cause of the explosion.

“We will provide the necessary support to the family of our colleague during this time of need.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Bright idea: Cape Town to pay cash for energy fed into the grid

City hopes incentive will help to reduce exposure to load-shedding.
News
3 days ago

Shocking: Resident claims he had permission to 'flip switch', but City Power and city say 'no way'

A resident in Crosby, Johannesburg, says he was given permission to flip a switch at the tripped substation where he sustained an electric shock on ...
News
6 days ago

Joburg resident injured trying to ‘fix’ tripped substation

A Johannesburg resident was shocked and injured on Wednesday while attempting to restore power to a tripped substation in Crosby.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Lux cuts ties with Operation Dudula — here's why South Africa
  2. Suspected Johann Rupert jewellery thief nabbed in Soweto South Africa
  3. WATCH | Mall security guard tries to stop gang of armed robbers with bin South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma Foundation supports its chair Dudu Myeni after sentence South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane gave order to exonerate Magashule, Zwane in Vrede probe News

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...