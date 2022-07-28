Police conducted a detailed sweep on Thursday morning.
None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed.
Witnesses said the burglars arrived in a silver van at about 9pm.
A door to a room was kicked open and steel cabinets containing files forced open.
A witness has shared an account about encountering one of the burglars, the initial puzzlement and then fear on realising it was a burglary.
LISTEN | HR files and computers targeted in Arena Holdings HQ burglary
Image: Supplied
Four armed men forced their way into the Arena Holdings head office in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
They held up the front gate and reception security at gunpoint. “They then proceeded to the second floor where they took two computers, before going to the first floor, where they forced open HR cabinets and a storeroom which hold some files,” said group CEO Mzi Malunga.
Image: TimesLIVE
It is not clear yet what they were looking for or what they took from the HR storeroom.
Police conducted a detailed sweep on Thursday morning.
None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed.
Witnesses said the burglars arrived in a silver van at about 9pm.
A door to a room was kicked open and steel cabinets containing files forced open.
A witness has shared an account about encountering one of the burglars, the initial puzzlement and then fear on realising it was a burglary.
The company said it is engaging with its security service providers to beef up security in the building.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Mall security guard tries to stop gang of armed robbers with bin
Fordsburg man shoots two alleged house robbers
Two more arrests in connection with Malamulele police station robbery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos