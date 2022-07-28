×

South Africa

LISTEN | HR files and computers targeted in Arena Holdings HQ burglary

28 July 2022 - 12:05 By TImesLIVE
Hill on Empire, the Arena Holdings headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

Four armed men forced their way into the Arena Holdings head office in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

They held up the front gate and reception security at gunpoint. “They then proceeded to the second floor where they took two computers, before going to the first floor, where they forced open HR cabinets and a storeroom which hold some files,” said group CEO Mzi Malunga.

Intruders at Arena Holdings HQ kicked in a door to a room containing files at the HR department. Steel filing cabinets had also been forced open.
Image: TimesLIVE

It is not clear yet what they were looking for or what they took from the HR storeroom.

Police conducted a detailed sweep on Thursday morning.

None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed.

Witnesses said the burglars arrived in a silver van at about 9pm.

A door to a room was kicked open and steel cabinets   containing files forced open.

A witness has shared an account about encountering one of the burglars, the initial puzzlement and then fear on realising it was a burglary.

The company said it is engaging with its security service providers to beef up security in the building.

TimesLIVE

