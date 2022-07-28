The organisation is appealing to people to be on the lookout and contact them if they spot the big bird.
Ostrich on the loose: Be on the lookout!
Image: Anton Scholtz
The Randburg SPCA is trying to rescue an ostrich that was spotted running around on the William Nicol highway on Thursday morning.
It said that after being notified about the ostrich, they drove around the area where the bird was spotted but couldn't locate it.
“We are waiting for another call [from] someone who recently spotted it."
"We went to the first location that was sent to us but we couldn't find anything ... we are waiting for a second call [to tell us] exactly where it is. The videos we received are taken around 6am,” said the SPCA.
TimesLIVE
