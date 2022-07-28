×

South Africa

Ostrich on the loose: Be on the lookout!

28 July 2022 - 11:06
It is not yet known where the ostrich escaped from.
It is not yet known where the ostrich escaped from.
Image: Anton Scholtz

The Randburg SPCA is trying to rescue an ostrich that was spotted running around on the William Nicol highway on Thursday morning.

It said that after being notified about the ostrich, they drove around the area where the bird was spotted but couldn't locate it.

“We are waiting for another call [from] someone who recently spotted it."

"We went to the first location that was sent to us but we couldn't find anything ... we are waiting for a second call [to tell us] exactly where it is. The videos we received are taken around 6am,” said the SPCA.

The organisation is appealing to people to be on the lookout and contact them if they spot the big bird.

The SPCA can be reached on their emergency number 083 381 4732. Or else they can contact the office on  011 604 0491.

"They shouldn’t try to chase it unless [in a] confined space; if they chase it into a yard or park, it will be easy for us to come and rescue the bird,” the SPCA said.

The bird was last spotted in the Diepsloot area coming from the highway.

It was not known where the ostrich had escaped from.

