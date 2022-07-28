×

South Africa

Pietermaritzburg tavern murder suspects abandon bail bid

28 July 2022 - 14:43 By Mfundo Mkhize
The tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, has been closed.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Four suspects held in connection with the Sweetwaters tavern killings abandoned their bail applications in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Thursday. 

Bonginkosi Zaca, 27, Thembinkosi Malevu, 23, Melizwe Mjwara, 22, and Sabelo Mabaso, 36, were arrested after a shooting at Samukelisiwe tavern on July 10. 

Two people died at the venue, two others passed away in hospital and seven were injured when gunmen opened fire there.

KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the men face four counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The matter was remanded to September 20. 

The tavern remains closed after the KZN Liquor Authority revoked its licence.

CEO Bheki Mbanjwa said the authority found the tavern breached security protocol.

