South Africa

Sars offers slight adjustment on wage increase for staff

28 July 2022 - 11:33
Workers affiliated to the National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union picket outside the Sars offices in Gqeberha. File image.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has found a little extra cash for a slight improvement in its wage offer to staff.

Two weeks ago the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) embarked on a strike after the revenue office offered a 1.39% wage increase. The workers are demanding a 7% across-the-board wage increase.

The tax entity on Wednesday said it was committed to resolving the industrial action, but that it relied on funding from the National Treasury, hence it could not determine its own budget.

After engaging with the unions, Sars made the following proposal in a bid to reach a final settlement:

  • An across-the-board increase of 1.5% for permanent employees in the bargaining unit, backdated to April 1.
  • This is on condition that:
    • should the broader public sector negotiations be resolved at an increase of higher than the 1.5%, the Treasury will accordingly make additional funding available towards the settlement agreement; and
    • Sars will be guided by this and adjust its offer to its employees to be on equal terms.
  • A commitment to engage and conclude the following at the Sars national bargaining forum:
    • the broader Employee Value Proposition, which will include financial and non-financial elements; and
    • other items tabled by the unions during the negotiations.

Sars said the slight adjustment to its proposal was possible due to projected savings from a delay in recruitment against an initial plan.

“In the spirit of transparency and a commitment to resolving the dispute, Sars management has decided to allocate the savings towards the increased salary proposal.”

It said strike action was suspended by the PSA during the mandate-seeking process but  Nehawu had not formally communicated its intentions to Sars.

“Sars has noted with concern various isolated incidents of intimidation and violence committed by strikers, and it will take necessary action against strikers violating its code of conduct and/or those who have broken the law.”

The entity said it had put contingency measures in place to mitigate the effect of the strike on services. It requested that taxpayers avoid visiting branches and use self-help digital channels. Processing cargo from land and seaports of entry has continued without any hindrance.

“Sars remains empathetic to the plight of many South Africans, including our own employees, who face economic hardships and rising prices of food and fuel.

“We remain sincerely appreciative to employees who, through this period, contribute to our success, and for their continued commitment to deliver the essential service in support of our mandate.”

TimesLIVE

