Shoba deserves life in prison, says Tshegofatso Pule’s family

Dressed in a grey jacket and pants, Shoba appeared calm during the proceedings in the accused box. People from the GBV brigade, church congregants and Pule’s family filled the court gallery to capacity.
“Another aggravating factor was a contract killing my lord,” argued Mohamed.
He said it is imperative for a court to send a clear message that such crimes must be severely punished, and asked the court not to attach more weight to Shoba consulting a psychologist after the death of Pule.
“Apparently he claims that he was traumatised. It is clear that this aspect of trauma comes from Mr Shoba,” he said, referring to the pre-sentencing report prepared by Jessie Thompson.
He concluded that the state submitted that the appropriate sentencing, given the circumstances, should be the minimum sentence which is life in prison.
Shoba had requested a private social worker to prepare a pre-sentence report to provide a comprehensive and balanced view of his circumstances, to assist the court in determining the most appropriate sentence.
According to the report, Shoba described his family as middle-class, that had always been financially stable and used to go on holiday two or three times a year.
The report states that a month or two after reports of the deceased’s murder, the accused consulted a psychologist.
“He mentioned that he was traumatised by the news of her death, the speculations in the media and not being able to attend the funeral. During this period, he also lived with his father for about a month,” read the report.
After the court proceedings, Pule’s uncle and family spokesperson Tumisang Katake, told journalists that the circumstance of Shoba’s case compared to Malephane were different. “He [Malephane] pleaded guilty, he [Shoba] did not,” he said.
He said Malephane showed remorse and even handed the family a note begging for their forgiveness while Shoba didn’t.
“He (Shoba) still maintains his innocence with regard to this whole ordeal but wants to paint himself as the person who was traumatised because of Tshegofatso’s killing. We cannot take that, we cannot accept that as a family. We still maintain he deserves a life sentence,” said Katake.
Shoba deserves life in prison, says Tshegofatso Pule’s family
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
