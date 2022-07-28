Eight armed robbers were involved in Wednesday's N2 freeway shoot-out in KwaZulu-Natal.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was at the crime scene, which stretched from the Tongaat toll plaza to the airport off-ramp on the North Coast, hours after security and police exchanged fire with the robbers.
Speaking to police officers and security personnel at the scene, he personally thanked them for their bravery and determination in pursuing the armed gang as they were fleeing on the highway.
“This incident demonstrates the need for police to work very closely with other force multipliers including security companies and the business sector,” he said.
In the early hours of the morning, a gang of eight men arrived in two vehicles at a mall in Empangeni.
They held up the security guard and broke into a shop at the mall and stole clothing and other items before fleeing the scene. A security company in the area was notified and immediately alerted all other role players to indicate that the vehicles were travelling towards Durban.
What happened during the N2 highway shoot-out in KZN
The KZN police commissioner gives details of the incident
Image: Medi Response
Eight armed robbers were involved in Wednesday's N2 freeway shoot-out in KwaZulu-Natal.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was at the crime scene, which stretched from the Tongaat toll plaza to the airport off-ramp on the North Coast, hours after security and police exchanged fire with the robbers.
Speaking to police officers and security personnel at the scene, he personally thanked them for their bravery and determination in pursuing the armed gang as they were fleeing on the highway.
“This incident demonstrates the need for police to work very closely with other force multipliers including security companies and the business sector,” he said.
In the early hours of the morning, a gang of eight men arrived in two vehicles at a mall in Empangeni.
They held up the security guard and broke into a shop at the mall and stole clothing and other items before fleeing the scene. A security company in the area was notified and immediately alerted all other role players to indicate that the vehicles were travelling towards Durban.
Image: Google Maps
At the Tongaat toll plaza, other security companies and police officers joined the chase. The suspects opened fire on their pursuers who returned the fire.
Both vehicles lost control and overturned along the N2 freeway near the King Shaka International Airport.
Five suspects died while two were found with serious injuries and transported to hospital.
Police arrested the eighth suspect as he fled the scene.
According to police, three firearms, housebreaking equipment and other exhibits were found in both vehicles.
The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes in the province.
The men are being charged with armed robbery, attempted murder illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Two suspects remain in a critical condition in hospital while the third is expected to appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Mall security guard tries to stop gang of armed robbers with bin
KZN shootout: 5 dead, motorists urged to avoid N2 north near King Shaka airport
Metro cops to the rescue after Joburg woman spotted being bundled into vehicle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos