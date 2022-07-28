×

South Africa

What happened during the N2 highway shoot-out in KZN

The KZN police commissioner gives details of the incident

28 July 2022 - 07:47
One of two vehicles involved in Wednesday's N2 North Coast shoot-out in KZN.
One of two vehicles involved in Wednesday's N2 North Coast shoot-out in KZN.
Image: Medi Response

Eight armed robbers were involved in Wednesday's N2 freeway shoot-out in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was at the crime scene, which stretched from the Tongaat toll plaza to the airport off-ramp on the North Coast, hours after security and police exchanged fire with the robbers.

Speaking to police officers and security personnel at the scene, he personally thanked them for their bravery and determination in pursuing the armed gang as they were fleeing on the highway.

“This incident demonstrates the need for police to work very closely with other force multipliers including security companies and the business sector,” he said.

In the early hours of the morning, a gang of eight men arrived in two vehicles at a mall in Empangeni.

They held up the security guard and broke into a shop at the mall and stole clothing and other items before fleeing the scene. A security company in the area was notified and immediately alerted all other role players to indicate that the vehicles were travelling towards Durban.

1. The route the robbers took started in Empangeni where they robbed a shop at a mall. 2. They then drove 128km where they were intercepted by police and security at the Tongaat Toll booth in La Mercy. 3. A shootout took place and both vehicles carrying eight robbers flipped at the King Shaka International Airport offramp 25km from the toll.
1. The route the robbers took started in Empangeni where they robbed a shop at a mall. 2. They then drove 128km where they were intercepted by police and security at the Tongaat Toll booth in La Mercy. 3. A shootout took place and both vehicles carrying eight robbers flipped at the King Shaka International Airport offramp 25km from the toll.
Image: Google Maps

At the Tongaat toll plaza, other security companies and police officers joined the chase. The suspects opened fire on their pursuers who returned the fire.

Both vehicles lost control and overturned along the N2 freeway near the King Shaka International Airport. 

Five suspects died while two were found with serious injuries and transported to hospital.

Police arrested the eighth suspect as he fled the scene.

According to police, three firearms, housebreaking equipment and other exhibits were found in both vehicles.

The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes in the province.

The men are being charged with armed robbery, attempted murder illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Two suspects remain in a critical condition in hospital while the third is expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

