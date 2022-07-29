“If I were to stray in someone else's territory, I would say: No school should be registered unless there is 50/50 [representation] of black and white students. Children are very open-minded and they don't even know what colour [race] is, we impose colour on them.
“If we make sure they grow up together in schools, I am certain we will have a better future in 10 years' time, but we must do something about wanting to create a rich heritage for our people. It starts with our children. A cohesive society starts with our children.”
The policy document released to the public in May does not include such a proposal.
Instead it highlights a previous resolution that education be viewed as “a medium for the promotion of national identity, our constitutional democracy, non-racialism, non-sexism, human rights and our philosophy of an egalitarian society”.
It acknowledged “the greater part of this work remains to be implemented”.
“These lofty ideals require urgent attention today more than ever before.
In a statement, the DA lambasted the idea and said it was an “apartheid-style racial classification”.
“The DA will not stand for this. The DA has committed itself to the principle of non-racialism that will effectively redress the continued economic exclusion of 30-million impoverished citizens while simultaneously doing away with continued apartheid-style racial classification, such as this.
“This proposed racial engineering by the ANC is strongly in line with their support for the draconian Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill and particularly the 'Lesufi clause' that seeks to disempower school governing bodies.
“This is a classic example of the ANC misdiagnosing a problem and giving it the wrong remedy on top of that. Again, the ANC seeks to use race as a way to categorise and treat people, this time innocent schoolchildren.”
DA rejects Sisulu's suggestion of race quota for schools
The party said the proposal would not fix the state of schools and of basic education but would be its death knell.
“The DA rejects the minister’s suggestion to racialise schools instead of fixing dysfunctional schools that affect the majority of black children.”
The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) said a race quota at schools posed a huge risk.
IRR spokesperson Gabriel Crouse said Sisulu’s call to deregister schools that failed to comply with the quota policy was not only inimical to non-racialism but wrong in principle and impractical to implement without causing immense damage.
“85.5% of the population below 20 years of age is black, while 4.5% of the same cohort is white. That means if a 1:1 ratio is to be maintained at all schools, then more than 80% of the black population must be excluded from schooling.
“This raises the question of how many students are prevented from completing their schooling with sufficient skills to join the labour market,” he said.
Sisulu’s proposal to solve bad public education by implementing race quotas was consistent with warnings the IRR sounded about the Bela Bill, which the institute has formally opposed in written submissions to parliament.
“The Bela Bill will give provincial government officials the ability to take away non-racial school admission policies endorsed by parent bodies and replace them with racial engineering policies such as those Sisulu endorses,” said Crouse.
“Minister Sisulu represents a vicious minority that insult people with racial terms such as ‘house negro’ and who try to box people, even children, by race ... The vast majority, most of whom are poor and black, have non-racial and practical preferences that could be implemented to skill this country. It is time the silent majority gets respect.”
