×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN education department calls for expert submissions on ancestral callings in schools

29 July 2022 - 10:22
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The call comes after numerous schools were forced to close for several days last term when pupils displayed signs associated with ancestral callings.
The call comes after numerous schools were forced to close for several days last term when pupils displayed signs associated with ancestral callings.
Image: 123RF/Samorn Tarapan

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has called for submissions to explore ways to deal with the impact of ancestral callings on teaching and learning.

The call comes after numerous provincial schools were forced to close for several days last term when pupils displayed signs associated with such events.

KwaZulu-Natal education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told TimesLIVE on Friday the department had been “engulfed by many incidents of this nature”.

“We are always found wanting in dealing or responding appropriately, hence we are inviting people who are experts in this field to start a discourse,” he said.

Call for Abstraction on Ancestral Calling in Schools.

Posted by KZNDOE on Thursday, July 28, 2022

The guiding themes for submissions are coexistence of faith and culture, the impact of initiation on teaching and learning, the teacher's perception of how ancestral callings affect teaching and learning, developing originators of thought and action related to ancestral calling, and colonial heritage and appropriation of western thinking.

The deadline for submissions is August 10.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life

A KwaZulu-Natal pupil who was suspended from school over her traditional attire, but allowed to return after the education department intervened, has ...
News
1 month ago

Parents demand removal of ‘drunk’ teachers at JG Zuma High School

Disgruntled parents and school governing body members gathered outside JG Zuma High in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Tuesday to demand the removal of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Lux cuts ties with Operation Dudula — here's why South Africa
  2. Suspected Johann Rupert jewellery thief nabbed in Soweto South Africa
  3. Defence lawyer who quit Meyiwa trial returns with list of demands South Africa
  4. WATCH | Mall security guard tries to stop gang of armed robbers with bin South Africa
  5. Jacob Zuma Foundation supports its chair Dudu Myeni after sentence South Africa

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...