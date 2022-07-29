Six uncut diamonds have been seized and a suspect arrested after police swooped on a shopping centre parking lot in Worcester, in the Western Cape.
The suspect is from Namibia.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the arrest was made by the anti-gang unit, acting on a tip. A search of a vehicle and its occupants led to the discovery and arrest of the person found with the gemstones.
When diamonds aren't your best friend: Cops nab suspect with uncut stones
